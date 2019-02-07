Man arrested for killing wife, chopping her body into pieces in Chennai

Feb 07, 2019, 13:55 IST | PTI

Police officials said on Wednesday that Sandhya's husband Balakrishnan has been arrested on murder charges. They said the couple had serious differences of opinion and had already filed for divorce

Man arrested for killing wife, chopping her body into pieces in Chennai
Representational Picture

Chennai: After two weeks of intense investigation which met many dead ends, the city police claimed to have finally cracked the case of the dismembered body of a small-time actress found at Pallikaranai garbage dump yard by arresting her husband.

On January 21, the police found the right hand severed from the shoulder and parts of two legs below the knees of 35-year-old Sandhya at the dump yard. Sandhya, who was a small-time actress, was a native of Thoothukudi. The police had concluded that the body was that of a woman since the severed hand had a bangle.

Police officials said on Wednesday that Sandhya's husband Balakrishnan has been arrested on murder charges. They said the couple had serious differences of opinion and had already filed for divorce.

The officials said Balakrishnan, after murdering her, cut the body parts into several pieces and dumped some parts at the garbage bin at the Power House in the area. The Pallikaranai police are questioning Balakrishnan to find out where he dumped the other body parts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

chennaitamil naduCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Man pours acid and chops fiancee's body to pieces

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK