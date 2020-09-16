Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for posting obscene photos of friend on social media

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11 has arrested a 24-year-old electronics engineer, Akshay Pawar for creating a fake Instagram account of one of his women friends and posting obscene photos of her.

Police sources said Pawar hacked into the victim's Gmail account and downloaded her private pictures with her boyfriend which he uploaded on the fake account he created. He also started blackmailing her and asked for more pictures, videos, and threatened to shame her in public if she refused.

"Fearing shame and slander, the victim succumbed to Pawar's request and sent him pictures and videos. The accused later sent the videos and pictures to her brother. When her brother asked her, the woman told him the truth and they approached the cops," an officer from the Crime Branch said.

Both the accused and the victim used to study in the same engineering college in Virar. However, they lost touch after that and had recently connected via social media.

"Pawar had feelings for the woman and once they got in touch recently, he thought she too felt the same. However, when he hacked into her Gmail account and saw her private pictures with her boyfriend, Pawar became angry," he added.

"An FIR was registered in Borivli police station last week and with the help of our of technical analysis team, API Vishal Patil and other police officers arrested the accused Pawar from Kalwa," senior inspector Sunil Mane crime branch unit 11 said. The Borivli police has custody of him, he added further.

