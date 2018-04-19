Man arrested for raping six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district

The incident came to light a day after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed death penalty for rapists of minors

Days after an eight-year-old was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, a six-year-old was raped in the state's Siddharthnagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed death penalty for rapists of minors.

Based on the victim's statement, the rapist has been arrested, an officer said.

According to police, the incident took place at Semra Bajha village of the eastern Uttar Pradesh district late on Wednesday when the girl, watching a wedding procession pass by her home, was lured by a boy to a deserted area and raped.

When the girl did not return home till late, worried family members raised an alarm and searched the neighbourhood. She was found lying in a bush outside the village in the early hours of Thursday.

The girl was taken to a medical facility where her condition is said to be serious but stable.

The incident came after a marathon meeting of senior police and Home Department officials, chaired by Adityanath, who pitched for rape with minors will be punishable by death.

He also ordered installation of CCTVs at public places and stepping up of activity by police emergency service UP 100 and 1090 Women Powerline service.

On Monday, the eight-year-old went missing from a wedding she had gone to attend with her family in Etah. Her body was found early next morning in a field.

A drunk youth, found lying beside her, was arrested on suspicion of raping and murdering her.

