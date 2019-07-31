Man arrested for running pro-Pakistan WhatsApp group in Bihar

crime

The police seized the mobile phone from which the WhatsApp group was being run, the officer added

Bettiah: A man on Tuesday in Bettiah town of West Champaran district was arrested for allegedly running a pro-Pakistan WhatsApp group, police stated. According to Jayant Kant, the Superintendent of Police, the man identified as Saddam Quraishi (22) who is the admin of the WhatsApp group called 'Pakistan Zindabad' group, was arrested from Nazni Chowk in Bettiah.

The police also seized the mobile phone from which the WhatsApp group was being run, the officer added. The accused was arrested on the charge of conspiring to disturb the unity and integrity of the country after a complaint by some locals, Jayant Kant, the Superintendent of Police stated, adding that Saddam Quraishi might have Pakistan connection.

In another incident, a viral message about a terrorist attack in the area of Nalasopara in Mumbai apparently caught the Palghar police off-guard. The Palghar police anti-terrorist cell (ATC) received several WhatsApp messages about a certain terrorist attack in two different areas situated in Radha Nagar and Oswal Nagri respectively in Nalasopara east. The terrorist attack messages were sent from an international number +1(315) 644XXX.

"From 12 noon onwards to the evening, the Palghar anti-terrorist cell, along with the Tulinj police, searched each part of the area for suspects. This fake rumour of a terrorist attack definitely created panic in the entire area," said an official from Tulinj police station.

