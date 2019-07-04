Son sends WhatsApp message to parents: Sorry, forgive me. My body is under the bridge

crime

The body was recovered near Yamuna river in Delhi three days after the Whatsapp message was sent

Representational image

A 26-year old delivery boy allegedly committed suicide in New Delhi. Before that, he sent a Whatsapp message to his family which read, "Sorry mummy papa. Please forgive me. My dead body would be under the ITO Bridge."

The body was recovered near Yamuna river in Delhi three days after the Whatsapp message was sent.

According to India Today, the victim, Harsh Khandelwal went out with his six friends on the night of June 30 to celebrate his friend's wife's birthday. He sent the message to his family and friends on July 1.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Man sentenced to 10 years for raping mentally ill minor boy in Andheri

Harsh's family was devastated on reading the message and reached the ITO bridge where they only found his belongings and not his body. The family then lodged a missing person's complaint at Indraprastha Estate police station.

The body was recovered on July 3 at 3 pm when some ragpickers saw the body.

According to his family, it is a murder case. They have claimed that they spoke to Harsh on July 1 and he said that he would be home in some time but a few minutes later, they received the text.

The police are interrogating the victim's friends. The investigation is underway.

As per the police, Harsh lived in Chandni Chowk with his family of four people including his married sister.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Fake call centre scam busted in Goregaon

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates