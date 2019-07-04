Mumbai Crime: Fake call centre scam busted in Goregaon

crime

A fake call centre was being run under the name of 'Vedessence Natural' and 'Fortunate Global Marketing' where employees and owners were partaking into conning the US citizens by imposing as officials from US Social Security Administration

Representational Pic

The north region additional commissioner's special team has allegedly busted a racket online where fraudsters would cheat citizens from various countries including the United States under the pretext of selling medical supplements from a call centre.

According to a reliable police source, under the guidance of Additional CP North region Dilip Sawant, a special team was formed to carry out an operation late at night ON July 3 where a raid was conducted at a place situated at Office Best colony road, Motilal Nagar in Goregaon west.



A fake call centre was being run under the name of 'Vedessence Natural' and 'Fortunate Global Marketing' where employees and owners were partaking into conning the US citizens by imposing as officials from US Social Security Administration and would ask customers to contact them as they witnessed certain fraudulent activities carried out with customers' Social Security Number.

After receiving a call from the US citizen, the operators from the call centre threatened them using a specific fraud script with various accusations in order to extort money from them either in the form of gift cards or illegal money laundering systems.

It was also said that thousands of US citizens' phone numbers were preloaded using excel sheets and via software, they would send out bulk scripted Interactive Voice Response calls in order to lure them further into a scam.

The entire scam was masked and run under this call centre business with the name of 'Vendessence

Natural' and 'Fortunate Global Marketing' which was run by the accused identified as Abhishek Salian Naeem Khan and Yogesh Sharma.

These were the people who set up all technical systems to procure US citizens data and to launder the fraud amount.

Another accused identified

Pradipkumar Suresh worked as the IT head and managed the server of the alleged call centre.

The police booked and have arrested 5 accused in the case and seized computer systems, phones and other evidence.

