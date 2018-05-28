Man arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 40 Lakh at Delhi International airport

The accused was intercepted on Sunday after his arrival from Dubai



Representational Image

A man has been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country over 1 kg gold, worth about Rs 40 lakh, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi. The accused was intercepted on Sunday after his arrival from Dubai.

A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of 1.3 kg gold concealed in an iron box in the shape of a heating element, a statement issued today by the customs said. The passenger has been arrested and the gold seized, it said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates