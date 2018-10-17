Man arrested for smuggling illicit liquor

crime

The accused, Vinay, a resident of Nangloi, was arrested Thursday, they said

Representational Image

A man was arrested from near Ishaeheri village here for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor, police said Tuesday. The accused, Vinay, a resident of Nangloi, was arrested Thursday, they said.

Police said at the MCD Toll No 5 near the village, a Mahindra Bolero pick-up van, coming from the Haryana side, was stopped. During checking, 100 cartons of illegal liquor were seized. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. The accused has confessed that he used to supply illicit liquor in different parts of Delhi, he said.

