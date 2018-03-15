Man arrested for trying to rape a married woman

The accused, who was beaten up by the local people, is a father of two and hails from the same village

A 31-year-old man was today arrested on the charge of attempting to rape a married woman at Pairakha village under Binjharpur police station limits in the district, police said. The accused, who was beaten up by the local people, is a father of two and hails from the same village. According to the complaint filed with the Binjharpur police, the man had entered the house of the victim while she was alone on Tuesday night and tried to rape her.

Her husband was away on work at that time. The woman raised an alarm and local people rushed to spot and caught hold of the man. They tied the accused to a tree and beat him up. Later, the police came and arrested him.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever