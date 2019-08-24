Man arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar for divorcing wife through 'triple talaq'

national

A case has also been registered against four other members of the husband's family for allegedly beating up the woman, police said

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly divorcing his wife by pronouncing the word 'talaq' thrice, a practice which has been criminalised, police said on Saturday.

A case has also been registered against four other members of the husband's family for allegedly beating up the woman, they said.

Officials told PTI, the woman has alleged that on August 17 her husband along with his brother, sister-in-law, mother and father went to her house in the New Mandi police station area and assaulted her. The husband, Aas Mohd, then verbally divorced the woman.

Aas Mohd was arrested on Friday and has been charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, that has been passed a few weeks ago, police informed.

In another similar incident, a man was booked on Friday for divorcing his wife through triple talaq in Khampur village. A case has also been registered against his sister and her husband for beating up the woman, Chapar police informed, further saying that the investigation is still going on.

According to the police, the couple was said to be married for seven years and the woman was living with her parents over the last few months.

