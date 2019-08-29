Man at south Delhi drug de-addiction centre stabbed to death

crime

Police have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code

A person at a drug de-addiction centre in South Delhi Kotla Mubarakpur area stabbed a 32-year old man to death. The deceased has been identified as Manoj who is a resident of Aliganj in Kotla Mubarakpur. A senior police officer said, "Police received information at 8:19 pm regarding stabbing of a person at a drug de-addiction centre in Bapu Park area. A team was rushed to the spot after which it was learnt that Manoj was stabbed at 7.30 pm inside the drug de-addiction centre."

The victim had sustained stab injuries and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. Manoj's uncle's Sonu said that an altercation had taken place between Manoj and another person named Saheer after a water motor was stolen.

Saheer came to the centre in the evening and stabbed Manoj. Police have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code. Several teams have been deployed, as per the police.

(with inputs from PTI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies