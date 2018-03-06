Man attacked by group, dashes to BJP leader's office to save himself in New Delhi

Unidentified assailants tonight attacked a man, who ran to a BJP leader's office in the Rohini area to save himself, police said. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm

Unidentified assailants tonight attacked a man, who ran to a BJP leader's office in the Rohini area to save himself, police said. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm. Himanshu Chikara beat up Sumit around 5.30 pm. Around 8.30 pm, Sumit and his friends went to Chikara's residence to avenge it.

They attacked Chirkara, who ran towards the office of BJP leader Vikas Parashar, police said. Sumit and his friends gave him a chase and entered the BJP leader's office. The leader's supporters told police that the attackers ransacked the office and damaged CCTV cameras installed there.

Chikara is not linked to the party, they said. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: "The incident happened at Bawana district vice president Vikas Parashar's office." The attackers chased a man and entered Parashar's office, he said. Himanshu is not a party worker, he added. Another BJP leader claimed the attackers fired a shot in the air.

