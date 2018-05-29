Man booked for cheating Georgian bizman of Dollar 1.5 Lakh

Though a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, the cops are yet to arrest him, as he has already filed for anticipatory bail



The Bandra police have booked a South Mumbai resident for cheating a foreign national of 1.5 lakh USD, on the pretext of selling his luxury watches. Though a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, the cops are yet to arrest him, as he has already filed for anticipatory bail.



Police sources said that in the first week of May, Livon Jivi Ramishwali, 49, a native of Georgia, filed a complaint against accused Ali Kochra. According to the complaint, Livon used to visit India for his buffalo meat export business. During one such visit before 2015, his friend Afzal Aziz introduced him to Ali, who runs a business of wristwatches.

The duo became friends over a period of two years. Livon introduced Ali to new contacts and even helped the accused attend a food festival in Dubai in 2015. Livon had even purchased four imported watches from Ali. In 2016, he asked Livon to sell two of his watches to him and promised to pay 1.65 lakh USD for them. However, Ali gave him only 60,000 USD and refused to pay the remaining amount. The complaint further mentioned that when the victim tried to get the money from Ali, he allegedly threatened him and said that he would get him eliminated with the help of an underworld don. That is when Livon approached the police.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "Earlier, Livon used to work as the deputy head and regional commissioner of Europe for the World Animal Health Organisation, but later he started the meat export business. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation is on."

