Man booked for killing son, raping daughter-in-law

A 56-year-old man has been booked for allegedly shooting his elder son dead after the latter accused him of sexually assaulting his wife.

An FIR has been registered against the man who has been charged with rape and murder. He is presently absconding.

The incident took place on Saturday when the daughter-in-law alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her father-in-law when she was alone at home on November 25. Her husband and other relatives had gone to attend a wedding function in another city.

She said that she had informed her husband and her mother-in-law on Saturday who confronted the accused and threatened to lodge a police complaint.

A heated argument ensued and the younger brother of the accused took his father's side.

During the argument, the father took out his licensed revolver and shot at his elder son.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said, "An FIR has been registered against the father and his younger son under IPC sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 376 (rape) on the complaint of victim's wife. The younger brother of the deceased is absconding along with the main accused. We have set up teams to arrest them."

The SP further said, "The complainant will be sent for medical examination as she alleged that she was sexually assaulted. This is a sensitive matter and we are investigating all the aspects. The statements of the tenant, victim's mother and others will be recorded and verified."

The accused works at a security agency while the victim was employed as a support staff of a private hospital.

The deceased son had been married a year ago.

