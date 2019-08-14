Man booked for posting objectionable remarks against Amit Shah on social media

crime

The case has been filed under the IT Act and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC

Amit Shah handled the proceedings in the Parliament. Pic/ AFP

Uttar Pradesh: A man has been booked by the police for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on Facebook against Home Minister Amit Shah, police stated on Wednesday. Dharampal Singh, the Sambhal Kotwali in-charge stated that the case has been filed against the accused identified as Zarif Ahmed on the complaint of district unit secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Anuj Kumar Sharma.

According to the news agency, PTI, Anuj Kumar Sharma had alleged that the accused posted a picture of Home Minister Amit Shah with objectionable remarks on Facebook. The case has been registered under the IT Act and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC. Recently, rapper Hard Kaur also found herself in soup when her Twitter account was suspended after she posted a video making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, she, along with Khalistan supporters, was seen speaking in favour of the movement and condemning Narendra Modi and Amit Shah using abusive language.

This is not the first time the artist has ridiculed a politician. Hard Kaur was booked in June, earlier this year, for sedition for her comments on Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Alongside a photograph of the RSS chief, she put controversial remarks, saying,"In history, Mahatma Gandhi and Mahavir fought against Brahminical caste system. You are not a nationalist." A day later, Kaur wrote objectionable comments against Adityanath. An FIR was registered against her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act. Hard Kaur has worked in movies like 'OK Jaanu', 'Patiala House' and 'Ugly Aur Pagli'.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

