Man booked for practising medicine without licence, selling immunity booster for COVID-19 prevention

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pune police booked a man for allegedly treating people without a registered medical licence at a clinic in Katraj. According to police officials, the man operated the clinic under the name of Todkar Sanjeevani Nisargopchar Kendra near the Katraj bus stop.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, assistant police inspector S Chiwadshetty of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said, "On September 18, the officials of the health department found an advertisement of an immunity booster for prevention of coronavirus. The health officer went to the clinic and found a lot of people waiting to get the powdered medicine there. There are videos on social media also of the doctor. However, we have not found him at the facility. The clinic has been sealed by Pune Municipal Corporation officials."

The alleged incident came to light after Dr Deepak Pakhale, health officer for Zone 3 of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), filed a complaint in this matter. The police are investigating the case as to how many people were treated by the accused without recognition or registration from any of the known medical organisations, a police official said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The police have registered a case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 33(2) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news