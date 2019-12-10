Man booked for stalking 19-year-old hearing-impaired woman

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday for stalking a 19-year-old hearing impaired woman in Chandigarh. The woman told the police that the man, identified as Jai Kishan would wait at the spot where she would board her school bus and while returning home in the afternoon, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the police, Kishan visited the woman’s house on Sunday, and told her father that he wanted to talk to her but he was sent away.

Then the woman and her father approached the police station and charged Kishan of IPC sections 354 D (stalking). The man was arrested but was later released on bail.

