Man brutally murdered over wife's 'illicit' affair

A man was brutally murdered by his neighbour in the town's Sector 83 after he objected to his relationship with his wife, police said on Monday.

Vikram Yadav was attacked with a steel rod multiple times by his neighbour Ramesh Yadav alias Tinu near a roundabout in Sector 83, police said, adding Tinu (30) is married with two children.

Police said the victim was a driver with a senior doctor attached to Haryana Animal Husbandry Department in Gurugram.

Complainant Ramesh Kumar, elder brother of the victim, told the police that Vikram, his wife Geeta and two children lived in a two-storeyed house in Sikanderpur (Sector 85).

According to the FIR, Vikram married Geeta in 2007. Ramesh Kumar alleged in his complaint that the accused and Geeta had an illicit relation.

Kumar said that he and his brother had objected to the relationship several times and tried to settle the issue, but failed.

"Tinu called my brother near a chowk in Sector 83 on Sunday evening and smashed his head multiple times in the middle of the road," Kumar said in his complaint.

The victim was first rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram and later he was referred to AIIMS in Delhi where he succumbed.

Tinu is absconding, police said, adding his wife is a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya and is posted outside Haryana.

"The victim's body was handed over to the family late on Monday evening after a post-mortem examination," Investigating Officer Sandeep Kumar said.

