Man burns to death as car catches fire

A man was charred to death as the car he was driving caught fire in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in the early hours Tuesday, the police said. The car on its way to Dehradun from Chandigarh side caught fire after hitting a parapet on the roadside at Judda Ka Johar near Nahan of Sirmaur district, Sirmaur Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur said.

The fire engulfed the car and the driver could not come out of the vehicle, Thakur said, adding that the deceased was the lone occupant of the car. Thakur said the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, at Judda Ka Johar and his car rammed into a parapet.

The eyewitnesses including a Uttarakhand advocate told police that the car engulfed in flames within minutes after hitting the parapet, he added. The deceased has not yet been identified, the ASP said, adding that the car bore PB 65 W 3375 registration number which belonged to Kharar area of Punjab.

A case has been registered in this regard ar Nahan police station, he said, adding that the mortal remains of the deceased were sent to Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan, for the autopsy.

