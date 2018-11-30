Man butchers friend with knife on road, on-lookers film bloody murder

crime

In a video of the incident, Khaja can be seen stabbing Qureshi with a butcher's knife.

Representational Pic

In a horrifying incident, the Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested an auto-driver for allegedly stabbing a man to death on a busy road.

"Accused Abdul Khaja and deceased Shakeer Qureshi own autos and they used to give them on rent. On Wednesday, an issue raised between them. Thereafter Khaja started stabbing Qureshi on the main road. Shakeer received stab injuries on his neck and died on the spot," said Amber Kishor Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone.

"The accused was caught on the spot and has been taken into custody. A case is being registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The body of Qureshi has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation in the case is currently underway," the police official added.

