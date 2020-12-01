Man commits suicide a month after wife ended life

A man committed suicide a month after his wife had ended her life in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, Md Shoaib, 46, a resident of Habibnagar colony in East Singhbhum, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. An auto-rickshaw driver by profession, Shoaib has three children. The body has been sent for post-mortem

According to Shoaib's brother, he was in depression ever since his wife had committed suicide. Shoaib's wife, Musrat Naaza alias Asia, 40, committed suicide one month ago following a quarrel with her husband. After her death, Sohaib shifted to his brother's house.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever