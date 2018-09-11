Man convicted for raping minor in Jharkhand

crime

Ansari lured the minor girl by offering her chocolate and raped her on April 22. A case was lodged against Ansari with the Kuju police station of Ramgarh district the next day

Representational picture

A local court Monday convicted a 30-year-old man for raping a minor girl earlier this year. Additional District Judge-2 Babita Prasad found Manirul Ansari guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

S K Shukla, Additional Public Prosecutor, Ramgarh said the provisions attract a minimum punishment of 20 years imprisonment and maximum of death. Shukla said the court would pronounce the quantum of punishment on September 13. Ansari lured the minor girl by offering her chocolate and raped her on April 22. A case was lodged against Ansari with the Kuju police station of Ramgarh district the next day.

