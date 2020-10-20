Man creates fake FB profiles, dupes people on pretext of emergency; held

A man from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna has been held by Delhi police for impersonating and duping people on the pretext of emergency.

As per a report on India Today, Munnalal Mavasi impersonated people on Facebook by creating their fake profiles and sought financial help from their family and friends.

The matter came to light when a complaint was filed at Delhi’s Lodhi Colony police station. The complainant alleged that an impersonator created a fake profile using his picture, name, and other details. This profile was being used to seek financial help from his family and friends on pretext of emergency.

A joint team from Lodhi Colony police station and Delhi police cyber cell started probing the matter and traced the accounts to Satna, Madhya Pradesh. Upon confrontation with the police, the accused tried to mislead the police initially but later confessed to creating fake Facebook profiles and cheating people.

Further probe revealed that Mavasi is a graduate and also holds a diploma in veterinary sciences. He started cheating people to earn quick money and lead a lavish life. He also confessed to using the scam money in hotel business.

