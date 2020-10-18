Mumbai Crime: Choreographer arrested for posing as BMC official, cheating doctor

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old choreographer for allegedly posing as a civic body official and cheating an eye specialist to the tune of Rs 26,600. Police officials said that the accused identified as Vivek Sadare, a resident of DN Nagar, Andheri (West) posed as on official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and duped the doctor.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station said that they received a complaint from a doctor last month saying that two men came to his clinic posing as BMC officials and questioned him about non-payment of signboard charges, reports Hindustan Times.

In his complaint, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary said that the conmen told him that he had not paid signboard charges - charges for putting up his board outside the dispensary to BMC for the past two years. The impersonator told the doctor that he will have to pay the charges along with a fine.

"The accused told him that the total amount to be paid was Rs 26,600. The next day, one of the accused went to the dispensary and collected the amount," SI Bangar added. Upon realising that he had been conned, the doctor approached the Oshiwara police and lodged a complaint.

A team led by sub-inspectors Mahendra Puri and Tushar Sawant scanned the CCTV footages of all the cameras installed in the area and identified Sadare. The police arrested him from DN Nagar on Thursday. Police said the accused has another case of cheating registered against him at Khar police station.

