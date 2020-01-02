Man cuts his genitals with knife after wife leaves home during quarrel

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 40-year-old man cut his genitals on Tuesday night after his wife left for her mother's house following a quarrel. The incident took place in New Washermenpet.

According to the police, Babu, 40, of Tsunami Quarters was married to Devi, 35. The couple were childless and often had fights over it, a Times of India report read.

The husband would come home drunk and his wife disliked that.

Police said on Monday, Devi asked for a divorce and left for her mother's home. However, she returned home on New Year and they again started fighting over Babu consuming alcohol. Devi then went to her mother's home.

The report said, after she left, Babu went to the kitchen and cut his genitals with a knife. He was then rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital after the neighbours heard his screams. Police said Babu is in critical condition.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates