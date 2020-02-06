Man dies, two others injured as trains get overcrowded between Mumbra and Kalwa

A 53-year-old man, Haji Rayees Ahmed, died and Imtiaz Hyder Shaikh, 43, and Abu Osama, 23, suffered head injuries in three different accidents that took place on the Central Railway between Kalwa and Mumbra on Wednesday. The cause for the accidents was overcrowding in local trains, according to a report in Hindustan Times. A Government Railway Police (RPF) official said the accidents took place between 9.30 am and 10am on slow locals bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Ahmed fell off the train at Kharegaon, as he was standing on the footboard since the train was overcrowded, officials said.

Imtiaz and Abu, who suffered injuries, at 10 am and 9:30am, are undergoing treatment at Thane’s Kalwa Hospital. Ahmed succumbed to multiple injuries and was declared dead on arrival at Kalwa hospital. Imtiaz and Abu are residents of Mumbra while Ahmed was approaching the city. Ahmed's cousin Mohammad Aslam Shaikh was quoted in the report as saying, "Ahmed owned a shop in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. On the day of the accident, he left my home in Mumbra and was travelling to Mumbai to meet a relative."

Imtiaz Hyder Shaikh was traveling to Vikhroli for work. He boarded the train at peak hours around 9:28am, which was overcrowded. Due to pressure from the crowd, his hand slipped and he fell off the train, Imtiaz said. "We have to bear this overcrowding daily as by the time the train arrives at Mumbra, it is packed during peak hours,” he continued.

Osama is a mechanic and was reporting for his work at CSMT. His brother too met with a similar accident two months ago, said Osama's mother, adding that he suffered injuries on his hands and recovered recently.

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of Railway Passengers’ Association, Thane, said overcrowding is a persistent problem and his organisation has repeatedly requested the CR to increase the number of the capacity of trains operating during peak hours. So far four people have been reported dead while in 2019, 45 people died after falling off local trains.

