Man fails 33 times in class 10 exams, passes after mass promotion due to COVID-19

At a time when COVID-19 has impacted the education of students across the world, it appears to have been a boon for a 51-year-old Hyderabad man who failed in his class 10 examinations for the past 33 years but passed this year.

While talking to ANI, Mohammad Nooruddin said he had been trying to clear his Class 10th examinations for the past 33 years. But he failed to pass the SSC examination as he was 'weak' in English and there was no one to get tuitions.

Telangana:Mohammad Noorudin,a 51-year-old man from Hyderabad has cleared his Class 10 examination after 33 yrs. He says,"I have been appearing for exams since 1987 as I am weak in English I couldn't pass. I passed this year as govt has given exemption due to #COVID19." pic.twitter.com/OUfrwdi4FO — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

However, this year he managed to pass the Class 10 board examinations as the Telangana government in wake of COVID-19 declared to promote all students of class 10 to the next class without conducting any examinations.

"I was weak in English as there was no one to help me or give tuitions to me. But I studied with the support of my brother and sister. I consistently failed in exams for 33 years, but I applied for exams every year as for a job of a security guard, I was asked to give class 10 results," he said.

"Luckily, I got a job of security guard without showing class 10 results. I continued my job as a security guard from 1989 and now I get a salary of Rs 7,000. I have four children. I passed this year as the government has given exemption due to COVID-19," he added.

Mohammad Nooruddin said that he will continue his further studies.

"I will continue my studies and will complete my graduation and post-graduation too. I want a job. An educated man is respected everywhere," he said.

