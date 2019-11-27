Man gets life in jail for raping 4-year-old girl in May

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A special POCSO court in Durg district in Chhattisgarh sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Tuesday for raping a 4-year-old girl in May this year, an official said.

The Fifth Additional District and Session Judge Subhra Pachouri convicted the 35-year-old under section 376AB (punishment for rape on child under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and awarded him life imprisonment and fined him Rs 10,000, Additional Public Prosecutor Kamal Kishore Verma told PTI.

"On May 15 this year, the victim had gone to Kashyap's house in her neighbourhood in Bhilai area to watch TV. He had sexually assaulted her then," the APP said.

The girl informed her mother of the ordeal after which a police complaint was filed.

Kashyap was arrested under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the police filed a charge sheet a few days later on May 24, Verma said.

