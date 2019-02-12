Man gets seven-year rigorous imprisonment for abetting bar dancer's suicide

crime

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a sessions court in Mumbai on Monday for driving his bar dancer-girlfriend to commit suicide in suburban Khar in 2016. Additional sessions judge Surekha Patil convicted the accused Miraj Khan under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 504 (breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, and handed him the rigorous imprisonment.

As per prosecution, Khan had a quarrel with the woman on March 19, 2016 on some issues, following which he attacked her and locked her inside her flat on the third floor of a building in the suburb. The woman then set herself on fire and jumped off the balcony of her flat. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her neighbours, where she succumbed to her injuries, the prosecution said. Khan was arrested subsequently on the basis of the dying declaration of the woman.

The victim had told police that she became separated from her husband and started working as a dancer in bars to earn living, the prosecution said. She met Khan at one of the bars and fell in love with him, it said, adding that Khan then started visiting her house and demanding money from her. He used to assault the woman if she didn't fulfil his demands, the court told.

In her dying declaration, the woman said she took the extreme step as she was fed up with the behaviour of Khan, as per prosecution. The court examined 11 witnesses during the course of the trial.

