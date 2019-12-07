Man given 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Kolkata

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kolkata: A district court on Friday sentenced a middle-aged man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in Kolkata in 2014. Sambhu Haldar, a resident of Ultadanga Main Road, and a neighbour of the victim, committed the heinous crime inside his room on the pretext of playing ludo.



The victim's mother reported the crime to the police on January 1, 2014, following which a case was registered in Ultadanaga police station under Section 376 (1) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.



After completion of investigation, a charge sheet was submitted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act before the special second court of Additional District Judge, Alipore.



On Friday, the court sentenced Haldar to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years besides slapping a fine of Rs 20,000.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever