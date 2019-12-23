Man approaches cops after woman rejects proposal, gets her arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A gang member went to the police in Sirsa and revealed a string of recent burglaries committed by the gang, after a fellow member rejected his proposal. The gang is active in Haryana and Punjab.

The Sirsa police immediately arrested the man, who was identified as Vinod of Naraingarh town in Haryana's Ambala district and Rani, who rejected his proposal, a Times of India report read.

"Yes, their breakup led to their arrest. Vinod was arrested on December 20 and Rani was arrested on Saturday," Sirsa City station house (SHO) officer, Mohinder Singh, was quoted as saying in the report.

Vinod, who used to live with Rani and her family, had been pressuring her for marriage. Police said he initially proposed to Rani, but she refused to marry him. He then collected contact details of the owners of the shops they had robbed and went to the police. Rani was arrested after him, police said.

During investigation, Vinod confessed that the gang had targeted shops in a Sirsa market earlier this month.

The SHO said the two were sent to judicial custody in the cases of theft registered at their police station.

"As they have confessed to have committed burglaries and vehicle thefts in Naraingarh, other parts of Haryana, and Bathinda and Mansa district in Punjab, police from other areas will take their custody," the SHO was quoted as saying in the report.

