Man gunned down near Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal, 5 held

Representational Pic

A man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near a Durga puja pandal at Chinsurah in Hooghly district and five persons have been arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened at Chawkbazar area under the jurisdiction of Chinsurah police station on Tuesday night, they said.

Four miscreants on two motorbikes chased Biswajit Biswas (25) and shot him in the head, a police officer said, adding, he died on the spot. Puja revellers near the area fled the scene after hearing gunshots, the officer said. Five persons have been held in connection with the incident, Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate, Ajay Kumar said.

The officer said according to preliminary investigation, the previous enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing. Police have also recovered a pistol from the crime scene.

