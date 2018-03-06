Man held for forcing minor into prostitution in Hyderabad

A man has been arrested for forcing his daughter's minor friend into prostitution. The incident came to light on Monday, when the police received a complaint from the teenage girl



Representation pic

A man has been arrested for forcing his daughter's minor friend into prostitution. The incident came to light on Monday, when the police received a complaint from the teenage girl.

'We received a complaint from a 16-year-old girl stating that her friend's father Govindh pressured her to enter into prostitution,' Banjara Hills Station House Officer Murli told media personnel. A case has been registered in this regard and the police have begun their investigation into the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates