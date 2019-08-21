Man held on suspicion of kidnapping minor in New Delhi

crime

According to the police, a 21-year old man was arrested by the Delhi police as he was suspected on having a 12-year old girl in Samaypur Badli area. The police said that the accused has been identified as Vimlesh who was pursuing and preparing for competitive exams. He was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Sharma said a passerby spotted the man holding the girl."Locals informed the police on suspicion. The public had beaten up the accused and was holding him when we reached there. The parents of the minor were also present," said Sharma.

The police said that Vimlesh has no previous criminal record. He claimed during interrogation that he found the girl roaming on the road and he had taken her with him so that he could drop her home. A case was registered under relevant sections and investigation is underway.

