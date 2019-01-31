Man held with 360 kg of drugs in Delhi

crime

The consignment was to be delivered in a truck at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and Ali would later sell the poppy straw to truck drivers at Azadpur Mandi at double the price

Representational image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 28-year-old for drug trafficking and seized 360 kilograms of poppy straw from his possession, officials said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Mumtaz Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police received information that Ali would be transporting illegal poppy straw to Azad Pur Mandi via Jahangir Puri, a senior police officer said.

A trap was laid in Jahangir Puri and Ali was nabbed at around 1 am, he said. During interrogation, Ali told police that a resident of Madhya Pradesh supplied poppy straw to him once a month, A K Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) said. The consignment would be delivered in a truck at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Samaypur Badli, the ACP said. Ali would later sell the poppy straw to truck drivers at Azadpur Mandi at double the price, he added. Efforts are being made to nab the supplier, Singla said.

