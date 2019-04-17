Man injured in acid attack in Pune; suspect shoots self

national

An unidentified person threw acid on a 25-year-old man on the busy Tilak Road in Pune late Tuesday evening and later shot and injured himself, police said. Two rounds were reportedly fired during the attack, they said.

"The injured man was identified as Rohit Thorat. He has been rushed to the hospital," said senior inspector Sunil Kalgutkar of the Vishrambaug police station. Meanwhile, the police said the suspect who threw acid allegedly shot himself.

"The suspect, after throwing acid, ran into a building and hid. We requested him to surrender, but he shot himself," said a police officer. He said with the help of fire brigade, the injured suspect was captured and rushed to a nearby hospital. "We are trying to ascertain his name and other details," he said.

Neighbour attacks 45-year-old woman, forced to drink acid over land dispute

In a shocking turn of events coming from Rajasthan, where a 45-year-old woman was attacked by some miscreants over a land dispute on March 25; reports claim that during the dispute the miscreants allegedly murdered her by forcing her to drink acid.

According to Times Now News, the alleged incident occurred in Lambi Doongri hamlet of Jolana village in Rajasthan's Banswara district. The family members of the victim registered a complaint with the Arthuna police station alleging that their neighbour Kishan along with two accomplices barged into her residence, poured acid on her and made her drink the acid.

After learning about the alleged incident, the victim's kin immediately took her to the hospital where she succumbed to injuries. In the complaint, the victim's family members also alleged that the accused and the woman were engaged in a land dispute and that the accused had thrashed the woman. The incident occurred over six months ago, reports the website.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched an investigation into the matter and the victim's body was sent for an autopsy. The police have not made any arrests in this regard as of yet. More details are awaited and the investigation is underway.

In another similar incident, a jilted nurse threw acid on a 35-year-old doctor inside court premises, however, the doctor narrowly escaped with minor injuries. The nurse also allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming it, said police. The alleged incident occurred in Tirupati.

