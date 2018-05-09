Man killed after being hit by bus in Delhi

The man, in his 30s, was hit by the bus from behind and such was the impact that he went on to hit another bus ahead of him

A man riding a two-wheeler was killed after being hit by a bus in south Delhi's South Extension area on Wednesday, police said. The man, in his 30s, was hit by the bus from behind and such was the impact that he went on to hit another bus ahead of him, they added.



The bus that was hit by him rammed into another two-wheeler driver who sustained injuries. The two drivers were arrested, they said, adding further details were awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever