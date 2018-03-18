Man killed in Delhi's Mehrauli

One of the accused has been arrested in the case



Representational Picture

A man was shot dead allegedly after a clash broke out between two groups in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said today. One of the accused has been arrested in the case, they said.

In a clash allegedly after consuming liquor, Sandeep Gupta and Ashish Kochar had fired on Sumit and Nitin, they said, adding Sumit received gunshot injury.

He was declared brought dead by doctors while injured Nitin was admitted to a hospital here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever