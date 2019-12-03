Stalker kills teen, consumes poison and walks into police station, dies

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a dramatic murder-suicide case, a 21-year-old man walked into a police station in Agra’s Kheragarh after consuming poison and confessed to killing a 19-year-old girl who was found with her throat slit in a deserted building two days ago. According to a report in The Times of India, he died on his way to the hospital.

In a video shot by an officer in the station, the youth, identified as Heth Singh Tomar, confessed to killing the woman, Gauri, after she refused to commit suicide with him. He was then taken to SN Medical college where he was declared dead on arrival. The police suspect he consumed a poison bought from Mathura.

A police officer affiliated with the police station said that Tomar came in after he consumed a poison substance with water. He was shouting, "I killed my love Gauri!" After killing Gauri, Tomar was absconding until he came to the police station and confessed to the crime."

According to the police, Tomar knew Gauri as his elder sister was married to her neighbour in Kheragarh. It has not been ascertained if Tomar was in a relationship with Gauri, but he started stalking and threatening her when she started ignoring him. Tomar then called Gauri to an abandoned building and asked her to consume the poison with him. When she refused, he slit her throat and fled the spot.

The police said that Tomar was wanted for Gauri’s murder and his body has been sent for postmortem.

