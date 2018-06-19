Man kills 30-year-old wife with an axe after an alleged altercation

The accused Sunil Oraon of Kanauda village was arrested today and the axe used in the killing was recovered, said Superintendent of Police, Indrajeet Mahatha.

A 30-year-old tribal woman was axed to death allegedly by her husband following an altercation in Palamau district, police said today. The accused Sunil Oraon of Kanauda village was arrested today and the axe used in the killing was recovered, said Superintendent of Police, Indrajeet Mahatha.

The SP said Oraon did not make any attempt to flee even after the committing the crime. Though the exact cause behind the killing was not yet known but it was being suspected that Oraon has killed his wife last night following an altercation, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot on being informed by the villagers today and recovered the body, which was sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

