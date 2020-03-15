Man kills constable wife, then commits suicide

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A 29-year-old man allegedly killed his police constable wife and then committed suicide in Parbhani city in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, said an official. Krushna Mane would have frequent fights with his wife Kamal, attached to Nanalpeth police station, after casting aspersions on her character, he said.

"On Saturday afternoon, he stabbed her to death in an inebriated state. He then slit his own throat and committed suicide," said Inspector Rameshwar Tat of Nawa Mondha police station.

