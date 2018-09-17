Man kills Dalit girl after she rejects marriage proposal in Kanpur

national

The accused, Ajay, 22, had been following the girl for the past few days and wanted to make a friendship

Representational picture

A Dalit girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a man after she turned down his marriage proposal in the Kakadev area, police said Sunday. The girl, 19, was a third year BA student, they said.

The accused, Ajay, 22, had been following the girl for the past few days and wanted to make a friendship. On Saturday he barged into the victim's house after finding her alone and proposed her for marriage, officiating in-charge, Kakadev, Qamar Khan said.

When she rejected, he tried to strangle her before stabbing her multiple times, he added. She was rushed to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital, where she succumbed to injuries Sunday morning, Khan said. An case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever