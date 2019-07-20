Man kills elderly father over financial dispute in Akola

crime

The incident occurred hours after an argument between the father-son duo over some financial matter

Akola: A 40-year-old man identified as Chandu Raut allegedly killed his 65-year-old father over a financial dispute in Akola district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday in Kanshiwani village.

Raut hit his father, Namdev Raut, on his head with an iron rod when the latter was asleep. Inspector Harish Gawali of Borgaon Manju police station said, "The victim died on the spot." The incident allegedly occurred hours after an argument between the father-son duo over some financial matter.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused, who has gone absconding after the incident, Gawali said

