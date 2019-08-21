Man kills second wife in Hyderabad, held

crime

The accused was arrested from Tolichowki area and was sent to judicial remand

According to the police, a man allegedly killed his wife with an axe and was arrested. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Asif Nagar), Narasimha Reddy told news agency ANI, "On August 12, accused Basheer had attacked his second wife Sameera with an axe. She received a deep cut injury on her neck, which resulted in her death on the spot. After the incident, Basheer had fled away from the spot. On August 20, the accused was arrested from Tolichowki area and has been sent to judicial remand."

According to the police, Basheer got married to Sameera's elder sister Faheemunnisa 25 years back. Basheer married Sameera ten years later and since then both of them were living together. "In 2016, Sameera Begum has given divorce to Basheer and he has accepted it even though they were living together," Reddy said.

As per the commissioner, Basheer had demanded dowry from Sameera's parents. "Basheer and his father asked Sameera's parents to give Rs 5 lakh as dowry and the latter gave the money. However, the accused again demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened her with dire consequences if his demands were not fulfilled," Reddy said.

