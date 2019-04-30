Man kills wife of ex-IAF Wing Commander who he met on a dating app

crime

Meenu Jain, 52, the wife of a former IAF Wing Commander, was found lying unconscious at her house in Dwarka Sector-7

New Delhi: A 56-year old man allegedly killed the wife of a retired IAF Wing Commander in Dwarka and decamped cash and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, said police. According to police, the accused identified as Dinesh Dixit, a resident of Jaipur, had met her on a mobile dating application and on the night of the crime coaxed her to drink copious amount of liquor. The accused then smothered her with a pillow and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh.

On Friday morning, Meenu Jain, 52, the wife of a former IAF Wing Commander, was found lying unconscious at her house in Dwarka Sector-7. The victim was immediately taken to Ayushman Hospital situated in Sector-10 of Dwarka but she was declared dead on arrival, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

During interrogation, Dixit disclosed that he contacted Jain through a mobile dating application and started visiting her. He also revealed that he was married twice and used to work as a property dealer.

On Thursday, Dixit came to Delhi to meet Jain and both went out for lunch together. On the night of the incident, they both were alone in the house. Finding valuables inside the house, Dixit made the victim drink alcohol, police said.

On finding her unconscious, Dixit gathered all valuables, money, jewellery as well as mobile phones from the house and then smothered her with a pillow before fleeing the house.

A thorough search of the house revealed that the mobile phones, gold and diamond jewellery, as well as other valuable items worth 50 lakh, were missing, the police said.



The entry into the house was "friendly", police said adding that they then started searching various social media accounts of the deceased.

An analysis of the CCTV cameras of the society's gates revealed that a suspicious car had entered in the residential complex with the permission of the deceased.

The entry and exit of the vehicle were seen from the front gate on Thursday afternoon. Later the vehicle again entered the society at around 9:15 pm and the car left the complex on Friday morning at around 5:21 am.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle had a fake number plate. The Google map time line of the deceased was found to be activated and the same also corroborated with her journey to Janakpuri Delhi.

The map further showed the victim's journey towards Gurugram in the morning, police said. The CCTV footage from the toll gates of Kherki Daulla was analysed. The suspected vehicle was seen crossing the toll gates towards Jaipur in the morning. The next toll of Sahajahanpur was also checked and the suspected vehicle was again seen crossing that gate.

The call detail records (CDRs) of the victim, having contacts of Rajasthan mobile phone numbers were analysed and was compared with the suspected vehicle data.

Police then conducted raided in Sikar, where the suspected vehicle was registered but the vehicle could not be traced. Later on, the basis of CDR, police reached Jaipur and arrested Dixit.

(With Inputs from PTI)

