Man kills wife suspecting she was in an illicit relationship

The incident took place yesterday in Rasulpur Bakiya village and the accused, who is at large, has been identified as Rajesh, they said.

Representational Image

A man, who returned from Dubai after two years, allegedly killed his wife suspecting she was in an illicit relationship, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Harish Kumar said, "As per information, received from the family members of the deceased, the accused person yesterday killed his wife after returning from Dubai after almost two years."

"The husband became angry after seeing a five-month baby in her lap. This resulted in heated arguments between them, and he later killed his wife using a knife," the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha (35). Police said that the five-month boy is safe. The matter is being probed, they said.

