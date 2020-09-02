Man kills wife, tells police she was bitten by 'venomous creature'

The Gurugram police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly strangulating his wife to death in Nathupur village in DLF Phase-3. According to police officials, after killing his wife, the accused cooked up a story that his wife died after she was bitten by a "venomous creature". When the postmortem report came, it was revealed that the woman had died of asphyxia.

The police initiated an inquiry and booked the accused on charges of murder. He was subsequently arrested, reports Hindustan Times.

On Sunday morning, we received a call from a man who stated that a 20-year-old woman, identified as Nikki Kumari, died due to a suspected case of poisoning after she was bitten by some worm, a police official said.

In his written complaint to the police, the deceased's husband said that his wife died after being bitten by a venomous creature. After filing an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday.

According to the preliminary report of the autopsy, the cause of death was "asphyxia due to ante mortem ligature" - thereby suggesting that the woman had been strangled, an officer privy to the investigation said.

The deceased's father Parmanand (48), a rickshaw driver who lives in the same vicinity, in his complaint to the police said that his daughter got married to Paswan in March 2019 and both had been staying in a rented room in Nathupur since then.

"For the past few days, he had been harassing her. He used to beat her up and had threatened to kill her. On Sunday around 7 am, Paswan came to my room and informed me that Nikki was unable to breathe as she had been bitten by a poisonous worm. I reached her room and saw her lying dead and we informed the police," Nikki's father added.

In his complaint, Parmanand also said that he suspected that his daughter was strangled to death by Paswan sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. "The post-mortem report confirmed my suspicion. Paswan had given a false complaint to the police, claiming that she died after being bitten by a venomous creature," he said.

While Paswan was arrested, a case has been registered against him at DLF Phase-3 police station. Lal Singh, in-charge of Nathupur police post said, "The suspect, Roshan Paswan, strangled his wife after an alleged argument and then cooked up a story that she had died due to a bite from a worm. After the post-mortem report, he was booked on charges of murder and arrested."

