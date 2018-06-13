Man lodges complaint against neighbour for rape attempt on mother

A case has been registered against a resident of the Baklagadhi village, Pappu, for allegedly trying to rape an elderly woman on Friday night, the police said

Dissatisfied with the panchayat letting a man, who allegedly tried to rape his mother, get away with five shoe strikes, a Mathura villager has lodged a complaint, police said today.

A case has been registered against a resident of the Baklagadhi village, Pappu, for allegedly trying to rape an elderly woman on Friday night, the police said.

On Saturday, the village panchayat asked the victim to settle the case by slapping Pappu, her neighbour, five times with her slipper, they added.

Unhappy with the panchayat's justice, the victim's son filed a police complaint on Sunday. A hunt is on to nab Pappu, who is absconding, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever