Man lures two minor girls with chocolates, rapes them

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A shopkeeper in Umred area of Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls after luring them with chocolates, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Darshan Kale (31), a resident of Piraya village, an official said.

"Kale is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl who went to the shop on Sunday to purchase a shampoo sachet, as well as an eight-year-old who witnessed the crime. He lured them with chocolates," a Kanhan police station official said.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever