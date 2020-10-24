Man offers gigolo jobs using fake site, cheats people of Rs 23 lakh; arrested

A fake gigolo club has been busted in Delhi and an accused who used to cheat victims assuming a fictitious identify and encouraged them to join the club, arrested.

The accused Ankit Kumar created a website and put up his mobile number on it. The site offered gigolo club membership packages and promised handsome returns.

The interested person would call up the given number and the accused promised the person good income opportunities for minimal joining fees.

"The accused used to take the payments online in his electronic wallet, bank accounts or in cash after meeting them in the Janak Puri area. After the amount has been transferred accused used to block the victim's number," said Deepak Puroit, DCP West.

The matter came to light when a complaint was lodged by a Delhi resident wherein he alleged that he has been defrauded of around Rs 11,000 in the name of joining in Gigolo club.

The victim was made to transfer the amount online and later called near Janak Puri but once the victim transferred the amount, his number was blocked by the accused.

On the basis of technical surveillance and secret information, a raid was conducted and the accused apprehended near his Uttam Nagar house.

"The mobile phones used by the accused to call victims and mentioned on his deceiving website were also recovered from his possession. The bank accounts, PayTM accounts (having around total balance around Rs 23 lakh) used by the acccused for receiving the money have also been identified and the accounts frozen. Further investigations are on and role of other co-accused is being probed," added the officer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever